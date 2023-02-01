Nathan Lee Chasing His Horse was arrested in Nevada following sexual assault charges after a raid at his home. The former actor allegedly turned into a cult leader and is accused of abusing “young Indigenous girls during a period spanning two decades,” according to The Associated Press. Chasing Horse was reportedly taken into custody after SWAT officers raided the home shared with his five wives following a month-long investigation.

