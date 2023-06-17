Adipurush is roaring at the ticket window! Well, as Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan's epic tale of Ramayana has been able to mint a great sum at the domestic box office on its opening day. Helmed by Om Raut, the Hindi version of the flick managed to collect Rs 37.25 crore at the box office in India. Congratulations to the makers! Prabhas Global Box Office Dominance: Adipurush is Actor's Third Film to Cross Rs 100 Crore on Opening Day Worldwide.

Adipurush Box Office Collection Day 1:

A massive start was on the cards due to the hype and the *advance bookings* were an indicator of the fact… As expected, #Adipurush has embarked on a fantastic start on Day 1… Fri ₹ 37.25 cr. #India biz. Nett BOC. NOTE: #Hindi version. #Boxoffice#Adipurush at *national… pic.twitter.com/dCoIcd4L70 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 17, 2023

