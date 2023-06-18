Om Raut's Adipurush starring Prabhas as Ram and Kriti Sanon as Sita is facing a lot of backlash for its 'chapri' dialogues and shoddy VFX. The mythological movie which is touted to be modern-day Ramayana has been stirring negative reviews since its release on the big screens. Now, even Mukesh Khanna, who is known for his popular TV serials like Shaktimaan and Mahabharat, has slammed Adipurush makers as well as 'buddhijeevi' writer Manoj Muntashir Shukla. The veteran star on his YouTube channel, Bheeshm International, said that Adipurush is ‘bhayanak mazaak‘ (a dangerous joke) with Ramayana.” Watch full video below. Adipurush in Nepal: Kathmandu City Mayor Declares Ban on Telecast of Indian Movies Unless 'Objectionable Scenes' Removed From Prabhas' Film.

Mukesh Khanna Slams Adipurush Makers:

