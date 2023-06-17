Prem Sagar, son of Ramanand Sagar, who made an epic TV show like Ramayana in 1987, has shared his thoughts about Om Raut's Adipurush. During a recent interview, expressed his unhappiness over the misinterpretation of the Indian epic. Sagar said he has not yet watched the film but he has seen both the teaser and trailer of Prabhas and Kriti Sanon's film. When Sagar was informed that Adipurush was made keeping in mind today's generation, he said, "If you have made today's Ramayana, then show it in Breach Candy and Colaba, don't show it worldwide and hurt people's sentiments." Adipurush: Mayor Balendra Shah Threatens to Ban Hindi Films in Kathmandu After Halting Prabhas, Kriti Sanon’s Mythological Film, Asks Makers to Rectify Mistake in Birthplace of Sita.

Check Out The Tweet Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)