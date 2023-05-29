"Ram Siya Ram" song from Adipurush has been finally unveiled by the makers today. Starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, the melody is a tribute to the epic love story of Shree Ram and Maa Sita. Right from the visuals to the BGM, the track is indeed calming and high on VFX. The song is composed and sung by Sachet-Parampara. In a nutshell, "Ram Siya Ram" will be an instant hit among fans. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan as the evil Lankesh. Adipurush Trailer: Netizens Are Mighty Impressed With the Sneak-Peek Into Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan's Epic Saga!

Watch "Ram Siya Ram" Song:

