Prabhas-starrer Adipurush which opened to great numbers at the box office, crashed on its first Monday due to controversy surrounding the film's VFX and objectionable dialogues. Now, with an aim to attract more audiences to cinema halls and earn money, the makers slashed tickets prices of the film in 3D on June 22 and 23. One can book the tickets online priced at Rs 150 each. However, the said offer is not valid in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Adipurush Dialogue Changed: After Backlash, Makers Revamp 'Tel Tere Baap Ka' Controversial Lines of Hanumanji From Prabhas-Starrer (Watch Viral Video).

Adipurush at Rs 150:

