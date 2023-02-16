In a video shared by paparazzi, a female fan of Aditya Roy Kapur forcefully tried to kiss him at The Night Manager screening. Yes, that's right! In the viral clip, a woman joins few other fans to take picture with the actor. However, later she tries to kiss the actor on his cheek, but Aditya manages to keep her away without creating any scene. Check it out. The Night Manager Trailer: Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sobhita Dhulipala’s Spy Thriller to Premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on February 17 (Watch Video).

Watch Female Fan Trying to Kiss Aditya Roy Kapur:

