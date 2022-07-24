Akshay Kumar has received a samman patra from the Income Tax department for being the highest taxpayer of 2022. Reportedly, Khiladi Kumar has retained the sopt of 'highest taxpayer' Hindi actor since last five years. Also, the certificate which Akki got rewarded from the IT department has already gone viral on social media. Koffee With Karan Season 7 Episode 3 Review: Akshay Kumar, Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Chemistry and Humour Make Netizens Go Wow!

Akshay Kumar Is Highest Tax Payer:

