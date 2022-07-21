Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan Season 7 Episode 3 saw Akshay Kumar, Samantha Ruth Prabhu on the couch. Fans were already super excited for their appearance on the show. Now after, the third episode streamed on Disney+ Hotstar at 7pm today, Twitterati started reacting about the episode. Fans loved the beautiful chemistry between Akshay and Samantha filled with hilarious moments, dance, gossip and more. Koffee With Karan Season 7 Episode 3: Netizens Can’t Keep Calm Ahead of Akshay Kumar, Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Appearance on the Couch!

Check Out The Tweets Below:

Love!

I avoid #KoffeeWithKaran but this one I can’t as my crush @Samanthaprabhu2 is here! ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/EC1sOnzKwy — Nitin Kanojia (@nitinkashyap28) July 21, 2022

Star!

Cute!

Hilarious!

#KoffeeWithKaran S7 ep3 ft. @akshaykumar sir & @Samanthaprabhu2 is totally hilarious episode that you will definitely don't going to miss it at any cost... Especially the dance steps and chemistry of both actors are amazing. 😍💜 pic.twitter.com/FfhtiAGROl — Shivam Kumar (@PredictionSmp) July 21, 2022

Wow!

The List!

In #KoffeeWithKaran, @akshaykumar and @Samanthaprabhu2’s episode they have displayed this list 👌🏻 Ormax Media (Most popular male stars in India) for the month of April 😀#Vijay was at No.1 👑 Even on the list of June, #ThalapathyVijay is at No.1! The undisputed King 👑 pic.twitter.com/tUhZqcWZ6n — KARTHIK DP (@dp_karthik) July 21, 2022

Blast!

Today's episode is a blast💥💥..I literally went back every 10 sec again and again .. #AkshayKumar and #SamanthaRuthPrabhu are such a treat to watch...Thier chemistry and humour >>>>> ... their dance at the end 🔥@karanjohar pls pls cast them in a movie ❤️❤️😭 #KoffeeWithKaran pic.twitter.com/VuGac1fodx — MissMoon🌚 (@SamPBVK) July 21, 2022

Sweetheart!

@Samanthaprabhu2 Is such a Sweetheart & Sharing her Lovable bond with #Nayanthara ❤️ @karanjohar She is not far in your list coz Your list is full of Nepo-Products which doesn’t deserve any arguements and discussions. #KoffeeWithKaran #LadySuperStar pic.twitter.com/TDUXGT871Z — A. (@ursavian) July 21, 2022

Attitude!

@Samanthaprabhu2 really speaking for the masses here 🤣 Loving her "f*** it" attitude to everything & just answering questions with zero fluff. "You have portrayed life to be K3G whereas it is KGF" [ #KoffeeWithKaran #SamanthaRuthPrabhu #KoffeeWithKaranS7 ] pic.twitter.com/tKDDT7Jrwy — 𝕊𝕂 🏳️‍🌈 (@Feminist_Radha) July 21, 2022

