Akshay Kumar who is basking in the success of his recently released film Atrangi Re has jetted off to the Maldives for a holiday. Ahead of the New Year, the superstar shared a video on his Instagram that sees him cycling in the beachy locale. Indeed, he is serving fitness and vacation goals at the same time. In the clip, Akki is seen hooked onto the song Rait Zara Si from his film Atrangi Re.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)