Akshay Kumar, who's known for his philanthropic work has added one more feather to his hat. Well, as per TOI, the superstar has this time donated Rs 15 lakh to a 25 year old Delhi girl named Ayushi Sharma for her heart transplant. Reportedly, she's now awaiting for a donor. Shah Rukh Khan’s NGO Donates an Undisclosed Amount to Delhi Accident Victim Anjali Singh’s Family.

Akshay Kumar Donates Rs 15 Lakh:

#AkshayKumar has donated Rs 15 lakh for the heart transplant of a 25 year old Delhi girl named #AyushiSharma, who is now waiting for a donor.https://t.co/zs5V9lquM9 — ETimes (@etimes) January 9, 2023

