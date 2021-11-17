Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar got emotional today (November 17) as he was seen remembering his late mother Aruna Bhatia. The actor shared a video of himself on Instagram where he is all mum and Namastasye Namo Namah religious song could be heard playing in the background. He captioned the video, "Yunhe aaj ma bohot yaad aa rahi hai. (Today I am missing my mother a lot.)"

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)