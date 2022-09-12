Akshay Kumar took to Twitter today (September 12) and mourned the death of his hairstylist, Milan Jadhav. In an heart-wrenching note, the Khildai Kumar mentioned how the deceased was working with him since past 15 years. Along with it, he also shared a picture that sees Milan doing the superstar's hair. Check it out. Ajay Devgn Mourns the Death of Drishyam Producer Kumar Mangat's Mother (View Tweet).

Akshay Kumar's Hairstylist Dies:

You stood out of the crowd with your funky hairstyles and infectious smile. Always ensured not even one hair of mine was out of place. The life of the set, my hairdresser for more than 15 years,Milan Jadhav. Still can’t believe you’ve left us…I will miss you Milano💔 Om shanti🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/5yO7eXzEpJ — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 12, 2022

