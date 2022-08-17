Popular Bollywood producer, Kumar Mangat's mother, Bimala Deviji Pathak is no more. As Ajay Devgn took to Twitter and mourned the death and also offered condolences to the bereaved family. FYI, Kumar is known for producing films like Omkara (2006), Drishyam (2015), among others. Salim Ghouse Dies at 70; Veteran Actor Was Known for His Roles in Well Done Abba, Manthan, Kalyug and More.

Ajay Devgn:

My heartfelt condolences to @KumarMangat and his family on the demise of his mother, Smt. Bimala Deviji Pathak 🙏 🕉 Shanti. May the departed soul find eternal peace. — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) August 17, 2022

