Akshay Kumar will soon be seen in the Hindi remake of Suriya's hit Soorarai Pottru opposite Radhika Madan. Amidst this, it was recently reported that the Hindi movie has been titled Startup. However, seems like that is not the case, as in an interview with ETimes, the producer of the flick has denied the reports and said, "No title confirmed yet." Soorarai Pottru Hindi Remake: Suriya Shares Picture With Akshay Kumar as Bollywood Film Goes on Floors.

Check It Out:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)