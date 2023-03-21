Akshay Kumar took to Instagram and unveiled a new poster for his untitled film which is directed by Sudha Kongara. This is a remake of the Tamil film Soorarai Pottru which starred Suriya, and was also directed by Sudha Kongara. OMG 2: Akshay Kumar’s Upcoming Film Oh My God 2 To Skip Theatrical Release.

View Akshay's New Film Poster:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)