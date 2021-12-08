Alaknanda Samarth was known to be the country’s pioneering stage artist. She breathed her last on December 6. The legendary actress was cast to play the titular role Miss Julie by Ebrahim Alkazi in a popular play by August Strindberg. Kajol has remembered her in an emotional note. She mentioned in her post, “Rest in peace dearest Alakattu. One of the shining stars of acting. Who always challenged me to be more than what I thought I should do and be.”

Kajol Remembers Alaknanda Samarth

