Alaya F recently opened up about her thoughts of going under the knife and getting her nose fixed. She said that she has a little bump on her nose that bothers her a lot.

Alaya appeared on Zoom TV’s By Invite Only, where she confessed, “Yes, I have. I have considered it, I have not done it. I think everyone has been like, ‘Maybe I should do…’ It is the smallest thing, I don’t even know if people can see it. So, this side of my nose is the nice one (shows right profile), this one (showing the left side) has a slight bump here. It’s like the tiniest thing in the world.”

She added, “I’ll probably never do it because it’s so damn pointless.”

Check Out Alaya's Latest Instagram Post:

