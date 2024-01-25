Alaya Furniturewalla is one of the most talented young actors in Bollywood. The actress is also quite active on her Instagram account with her stunning clicks. The Jawaani Jaaneman actress is known for her breathtaking bikini captures. She took to her Instagram account to drop a series of alluring photos on January 25. Dressed in a striking black bikini, Alaya showcased her curves while posing gracefully during a refreshing dip in the waters of the Dead Sea. The actress was also seen accompanied by a friend in the pictures. Sharing the seaside photos, Alaya wrote, "Natural spa day in the Dead Sea". Alaya F Gets Bitten by a Spider Hidden in Her Pants, Reveals Wound in Shocking Snapshot! (View Pic).

Check Out Alaya’s Recent Clicks Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alaya F (@alayaf)

