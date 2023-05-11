Alia Bhatt is going places! As after making her Met Gala debut this year, she's now announced as the first Indian Global Ambassador for Italian luxury fashion house Gucci. Well, that's not it, as it's reported that the actress will also make her first appearance as the brand's face at Gucci Cruise 2024 show in Seoul happening next week. It will take place at the city's Gyeongbokgung Palace. Met Gala 2023: Alia Bhatt Mistaken for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at the Red Carpet! (Watch Video).

Alia Bhatt For Gucci:

