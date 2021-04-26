Not many but few of the celebrities are using their fan following on Twitter to escalate an SOS call to help the needy in this distressing time of COVID-19 in India. Alia Bhatt has now joined hands with journalist Faye Dsouza to amplify relevant information.

Check out Alia Bhatt's tweet here...

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)