Alia Bhatt is pregnant! The Bollywood actress is expecting first child with Ranbir Kapoor and the couple has shared the good news on Instagram. Alia’s mom Soni Razdan congratulated the parents-to-be saying ‘Congratulations Mama and Papa lion’. Karan Johar, Ishaan Khatter and many other Bollywood stars have wished the couple. Alia Bhatt Pregnant! Actress Shares Photo With Ranbir Kapoor Saying 'Our Baby Coming Soon'.

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Expecting First Child

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

B-town Congratulates The Couple

Alia Bhatt (Photo Credits: Instagram)

