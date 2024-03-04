After attending the three-day pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, Bollywood stars today (March 4) were papped exiting Jamnagar. Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor were seen jetting off to Mumbai with baby Raha, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor were accompanied with kiddos Jeh and Taimur. Paps also captured Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif and parents-to-be Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal leaving Jamnagar after the bash. Have a look! Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Pre-Wedding: Shreya Ghoshal and Arijit Singh Enthrall the Guests With 'Mere Dholna' Live Performance at the Celebrations (Watch Video).

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor With Raha:

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan With Kids Jeh and Taimur:

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif:

Varun Dhawan and Natsha Dalal:

