At the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah, Alia Bhatt revealed a charmingly serendipitous encounter with her now-husband, Ranbir Kapoor. While speaking to the media, she shared that their very first meeting happened when she was just nine years old, at the office of renowned filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. "Do you all know that the first time I met Ranbir was when I was only nine?" she told the audience. "It was actually during one of the rare times my mother allowed me to be a child actor, for a project by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. And who do you think was assisting him at the time? None other than Ranbir!," she added. Alia Bhatt in Yellow Saree With Sleeveless Blouse and Choker Neckpiece Serves Perfect Wedding Inspo (View Pics).

Alia Bhatt on Meeting Ranbir Kapoor For First Time:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zoom TV (@zoomtv)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)