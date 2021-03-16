Alia Bhatt celebrated her 28th birthday on Monday (March 15). She took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself and thanked fans for all the love they showered for her. In the picture, she can be seen posing in front of the drinks bar that had 'Alia' written with neon lights in the background.

Check Out Alia Bhatt's Instgram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)