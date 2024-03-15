Alia Bhatt celebrates her 31st birthday on March 15, surrounded by warm wishes from friends and colleagues. Among those extending their love is her mother, Soni Razdan, who shared some charming pictures on Instagram. Joining the celebration, Alia's sisters, Pooja and Shaheen Bhatt, share heartfelt images and videos to mark their baby sister's special day. Pooja accompanies her picture with the caption, 'The BIG girl in ALL our lives!' Meanwhile, Shaheen's post features a short video capturing various moods of Alia, accompanied by a touching message: 'My greatest gift, my best friend, my sister, my soulmate. I love you.' Alia Bhatt Birthday: Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Pic and Writes the Sweetest Wishes to the ‘Queen of Everyone’s Heart’.

Pooja Bhatt Shares Pic To Wish Sister Alia

Shaheen Bhatt Shares Video To Wish Sister Alia

