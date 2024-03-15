Amitabh Bachchan has undergone angioplasty at Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai. The veteran actor was admitted to the hospital in the early hours of Friday, as reported by India TV. According to the report, hospital sources cited that the angioplasty procedure was not performed on his heart but rather on a clot in his leg. Neither the actor nor his family have issued any official statement regarding his hospitalisation or the angioplasty procedure. Amitabh Bachchan Shares Health Update After Suffering Rib Injury and Muscle Tear During Project K Shoot.

Amitabh Bachchan Hospitalised

