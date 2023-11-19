After superb score of 300-plus runs throughout the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match, the Indian team set 241 target for the mighty Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 19. Now, the ones who are watching the final match, already know that India is underperforming while bowling against the Aussies. However, not only us, even Amitabh Bachchan echoes the same feeling and so penned a cryptic note saying, 'kuch bhi toh nahi' (nothing much) on X as India struggles to bowl out Australia. ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Final: When Ranveer Singh Gestured Fans to Relax and India Lost Mohammed Shami's Wicket the Next Ball (Watch Video).

Amitabh Bachchan on IND vs AUS Match?

T 4835 - कुछ भी तो नहीं — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 19, 2023

