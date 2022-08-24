Veteran Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan has tested positive once again for COVID-19. This is the second time the 79-year-old actor has been tested positive. In July 2020, Big B had contracted coronavirus. He tweeted, “All those that have been in my vicinity and around me, please get yourself checked and tested also..” Darlings Star Shefali Shah Tests Positive For COVID-19.

Amitabh Bachchan Tests Positive For COVID-19

T 4388 - I have just tested CoViD + positive .. all those that have been in my vicinity and around me, please get yourself checked and tested also .. 🙏 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 23, 2022

