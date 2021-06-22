Bollywood actor Amrish Puri passed away in 2005 at the age of 72. He was among the most loved stars from the Hindi cinema and is majorly remembered for playing iconic villain roles on the big screen. Amrish Puri celebrates his birth anniversary on June 22 and so fans have taken to social media to remember the legendary star. Here, check out how Twitter is filled with #AmrishPuri.

True That!

Remembering the legendary #AmrishPuri ji on his birth anniversary! 💐🙏🏻💞🙏🏻#RememberingAmrishPuri ... your contribution to Indian Cinema is hugely respected 💫💐 pic.twitter.com/7CdzS5q77L — Ankur Choudhary (@imchoudhryankur) June 22, 2021

A Legend, Indeed!

Remembering #AmrishPuri on his birth anniversary. In this photo, he is with his wife Urmila Diveker son Rajiv Puri & daughter Namrata Puri. pic.twitter.com/bMdhN8VDwh — DURGESH YADAV (@Durgeshyadav999) June 22, 2021

Iconic Villain!

Tribute to one of the most talented actors, an iconic villain, overall a versatile artist. From being the legendary "Mogambo" to "jaa simran jaa ji le apni zindagi" He gave us enough reasons to laugh!!! Remembering Amrish Puri ji on his birth anniversary 🙏🏻#AmrishPuri pic.twitter.com/v8fASVwURj — Debanshi Biswas (@BiswasDebanshi) June 22, 2021

Aww, So Sweet!

I hated him while growing up because he played bad characters in most of his movies.. But I realise he was such a fine actor.. My heartfelt tributes to versatile actor #AmrishPuri ji 🙏 pic.twitter.com/PSF3GocTaV — Sanjeev Choudhary (@Sanjeevjat9) June 22, 2021

Yes!

#amrishpuri Legend never dies Happy Birthday to one of the most fabulous villain of the century. pic.twitter.com/Q8Vk1hHdCN — anshul verma (@royalnawaab5001) June 22, 2021

Terrific Star!

The amount of swag #AmrishPuri has in this picture is unparalleled pic.twitter.com/BNHusWqON7 — Zayed Ali (@_ZayedAli_) June 22, 2021

