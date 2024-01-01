Those simpler days when everyone eagerly anticipated Doordarshan's shows from the crack of dawn on December 31 till evening, captivating the entire nation's attention with just one channel. A recent viral video featuring the classic show Akkad Bakkad Bambe Bo took netizens on a joyous trip down memory lane. A clip from the 1990s show featuring Shabana Azmi, Shammi Kapoor, Amrish Puri, and Shatrughan Sinha has gone viral, sparking immense excitement, even from Doordarshan, joining in on the buzz! This Day That Year! Doordarshan Aired First Colour Telecast on April 25 Forty Years Ago, Watch Video of How DD National Broadcast Looked Like in 1982.

Watch The Clip Of Akkad Bakkad Bambe Bo:

When life was simple. When we all used to wait for such shows from the morning of 31st till the evening. There was only one channel, but the whole country watched it with keen interest. Life was indeed more fun back then. #doordarshan #NewYear2024 #HappyNewYear pic.twitter.com/KSxU5SasO4 — Bollywoodirect (@Bollywoodirect) December 31, 2023

Akkad Bakkad Bambe Bo:

