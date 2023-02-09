Veteran actress Amrita Singh marked her 65th birthday today and on the special occasion, daughter Sara Ali Khan penned a heartfelt post to wish her mother. Sara took to Instagram and wrote "Happiest Birthday to my whole world. Thank you for always being my rock (sometimes by cushion, my moral compass, my mirror (pun intended) and my aspiration. #strength #inspiration #purpose #number1" Amrita Singh Birthday: Did You Know The Actress Is Shah Rukh Khan’s Childhood Friend?

Sara Ali Khan's Birthday Post For Amrita Singh

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

