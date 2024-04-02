Rajesh Krishnan's directorial Crew released in the theatres on March 29 and has been creating waves ever since. The movie starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon has been receiving praise from all corners. Guess what? India's popular dairy brand Amul has also joined in the celebrations. The dairy brand is known for its funny and creative topical posts. On April 2, Amul took to their Instagram handle and dropped a post showcasing their support for the movie Crew. Sharing the post, they wrote,"#Amul Topical: Three female lead entertainer is a hit with audiences!". Crew Box Office Collection Day 4: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon’s Film Sees a Dip on Its First Monday, Earns Rs 37.12 Crore in India.

Amul X Crew

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amul - The Taste of India (@amul_india)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)