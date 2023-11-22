Amul India extended warm congratulations to 'Emmynent Comedian' Vir Das on his remarkable Emmy Award win, commemorating the achievement with a heartwarming gesture. Taking to social media, Amul shared a charming doodle featuring Vir Das holding the prestigious Emmy Award, symbolising the comedian's stellar accomplishment. The dairy giant expressed their admiration and joy for Vir Das's triumph in the global entertainment arena. Vir Das Poses With Emmy Award, Dedicates Victory to India and Indian Comedy.

See Amul India's Post Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)