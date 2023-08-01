Bollywood diva Amy Jackson shared a couple of pictures on her IG and they are all about family, food, and fun! In one photo, Amy is wearing a black bikini showing her washable abs and fabulous curves, in another she is sipping a drink with her partner Ed Westwick. The actress shared these family pictures and captioned them as, "Summer Lovin’'. Amy Jackson Pens Heartfelt Birthday Note for Boyfriend Ed Westwick, Calls Him ‘Moon Man’ (View Pics).

Check Out Amy Jackson's Sexy and Fun Instagram Pics Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy Jackson (@iamamyjackson)

