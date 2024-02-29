The Ambanis are sparing no expense to ensure that the upcoming wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant becomes the talk of the decade. With plans for live performances by global icons like Rihanna and Arijit Singh and captivating live magic shows, the event promises to be nothing short of spectacular. Adding to the excitement, reports suggest that Italian opera singer Gioconda Vessichelli will likely grace the occasion with her enchanting voice alongside Pritam. While no official announcements have been made yet, anticipation is high as anything seems possible for this extravagant celebration. Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding Festivities: Shah Rukh Khan Leaves for Jamnagar To Grace the Couple’s Marriage Celebrations (Watch Video).

