Renowned producer Amritpal Singh Bindra hosted a star-studded Diwali party on November 10. From Vicky Kaushal–Katrina Kaif, Suhana Khan, Shahid Kapoor–Mira Rajput and many others attended the party. Janhvi Kapoor, who looked stunning in a purple sequined saree and matching blouse, attended the party with rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya. The actress was seen the seated at the front passenger seat as Shikhar drove the car. Suhana Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif and More B-Town Stars Attend Amritpal Singh Bindra’s Diwali Party in Style (View Pics & Watch Videos).

Janhvi Kapoor & Shikhar Pahariya

