Ananya Panday's younger sister Rysa Panday turned 18 today (March 10). And to mark the special occasion, the Gehraiyaan actress took to social media and shared a series of beautiful and unseen clicks along with her sista. She wrote, "Happy 18th birthday chuhiyaaa." Aww! Gehraiyaan Promotions: Ananya Panday's Denim On Denim Look is Casual but Chic (View Pics).

Ananya Panday Wishes Sis Rysa:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

