Anil Kapoor shares a priceless throwback pic to wish her wife Sunita Kapoor on her birthday. The actor Tweeted "Happy Birthday to the love of my life, my only constant & the beautiful mother of my incredible children…I am so lucky I get to spend every day with you & love you little more with each passing day."

Check Out Anil Kapoor's Birthday Wish For Wife Sunita Kapoor

This year, as we step into new roles as grand parents, I can’t wait to start this new chapter of our love story with you! Love you Sunita♥️♥️ — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) March 25, 2022

