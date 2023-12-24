Anil Kapoor, the evergreen icon of Bollywood, joyfully enters another year of his life on December 24, amidst warm wishes and love from all quarters. Among those extending heartfelt wishes is his 'Fighter' co-star, Hrithik Roshan, who took to Instagram to share a nostalgic tribute. In the shared throwback picture from Hrithik's days as an assistant director for his father, Rakesh Roshan, the duo's bond shone through. Alongside the image, Hrithik penned a touching message, not just celebrating Anil's special day but also praising his persona. He urged Anil to keep embracing his unique self, continue being the incredible person he is known for, and, of course, keep rocking as he always does. Fighter: Anil Kapoor Is ‘Rocky’! Veteran Actor’s Look As Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh From Siddharth Anand’s Film Unveiled (View Pic).

Hrithik Roshan Shares Throwback Pic To Wish Anil Kapoor On His Birthday:

