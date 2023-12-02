Ranbir Kapoor's latest release, the gritty crime thriller Animal, has made a thunderous debut at the box office, collecting an impressive Rs 63.80 crore on its opening day. The film, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, also features Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles. According to renowned film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film's domestic box office collection on Day 1 includes Rs 9.05 crore from South Indian languages, demonstrating its strong pan-India appeal. Animal Movie Review: Ranbir Kapoor's Provocative Performance Can't Rescue Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Exhausting and Disturbing Ode to Toxic Masculinity (LatestLY Exclusive).

Animal Box Office Collection:

‘ANIMAL’ IS SENSATIONAL… ⭐️ Non-holiday / non-festival release ⭐️ Non-franchise ⭐️ No superstar cameos ⭐️ ‘Adults’ certificate ⭐️ 3+ hours run time ⭐️ Clash with another film… Yet, #Animal has a PHENOMENAL Day 1 across #India… Fri ₹ 54.75 cr. #Hindi version. Nett BOC.… pic.twitter.com/fOM9S0ASdq — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 2, 2023

