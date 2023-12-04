Ranbir Kapoor's Animal is roaring at the box office! Following a thunderous start, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial has maintained its momentum, earning Rs 63.46 crore (Hindi) on Day 2. This impressive performance brings the total collection of the crime thriller, including South Indian languages, to Rs 201.76 crore in three days. The film stars Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor alongside Ranbir Kapoor in pivotal roles. Animal Movie Review: Ranbir Kapoor's Provocative Performance Can't Rescue Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Exhausting and Disturbing Ode to Toxic Masculinity (LatestLY Exclusive).

Animal Box Office Collection Update:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taran Adarsh (@taranadarsh)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)