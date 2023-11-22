Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga has announced that the upcoming film Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, has received an 'A' censor rating. In a social media post, he confirmed the film's runtime to be three hours, 21 minutes, 23 seconds, and 16 frames. Animal is set to release on December 1, promising an intense and lengthy cinematic experience for the audience. Apart from the duo. the film also stars Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor. Ranbir Kapoor Rushes to Help Fans Who Fall Down in Excitement to Meet Him at Brahmastra Screening on National Cinema Day (Watch Viral Video).

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's X Post

Censor rating for ANIMAL is A :-) 3 hour 21 minutes 23 seconds & 16 frames is the Runtime :-)#AnimalTheFilm Releasing on Dec 1st@VangaPictures@TSeries — Sandeep Reddy Vanga (@imvangasandeep) November 22, 2023

