The makers of Animal are celebrating their impressive achievement with a star-studded success party in Mumbai. Ranbir Kapoor graced the occasion with his family, while the film's antagonist, Bobby Deol, made a stylish solo entrance. Sporting a half-sleeved white jacket that showcased his muscular arms, Bobby confidently posed for cameras. Before entering the venue, he greeted attendees with a 'Namaste' gesture, exuding charm and charisma. Watch the video below! Animal Success Party: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor and Mahesh Bhatt Arrive Together, Pose for Photos at the Event (Watch Video).

Bobby Deol At Animal Success Party

