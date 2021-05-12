Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's fundraiser for COVID-19 relief has almost neared its target, as it has collected more than Rs 10.84 crore so far. In these trying times, the duo had initiated a campaign called In This Together, conducted in collaboration with Ketto. The target is Rs 11 crore.

Check It Out:

Anushka, Virat Fundraiser (Photo Credits: Ketto Website)

