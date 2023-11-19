A picture of Anushka Sharma hugging her man Virat Kohli at Narendra Modi stadium after India's defeat against Australia in World Cup 2023 final match has gone viral online. Netizens are heartbroken and sharing the said photo with 'emotional' and 'inspiring' captions. The pic sees Anushka with a sad face consoling King Kohli post India's loss against the mighty Aussies. Check it out. ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Final: Anushka Sharma and Athiya Shetty's Crestfallen Faces After India Loses Against Australia are Simply Heartbreaking to See! (View Pic & Video).

Anushka Sharma Hugs Virat Kohli!

Virat Kohli hugging Anushka Sharma. 🥹💔 pic.twitter.com/ZlhSVhWzGn — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 19, 2023

Heartbreaking, Isn't It?

Virat Kohli hugged Anushka Sharma after the World Cup final lose. - He is Heartbroken...!!!!!! 💔 pic.twitter.com/m7t79l0QOX — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) November 19, 2023

Support System Indeed!

True That!

Need a woman like Anushka Sharma in life, who gonna be with u in both happiness and sadness. Virat Kohli u are lucky in love. 🤍 pic.twitter.com/LgjBivAEMM — Akshat (@AkshatOM10) November 19, 2023

Anushka-Virat Are Pure Souls!

Menfesting a life partner like Anushka sharma. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/F1pzTjvEcU — Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) November 19, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)