Anushka Sharma has always come up with unique initiatives to give back to society for appreciating her work. She is now auctioning off her maternity clothes, the proceeds of which will go for mental health awareness campaigns for a charity. The garments are priced from around Rs 850 to Rs 3000.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

Here's the website

Anushka Sharma maternity outfits on sale (Photo credit: Salt Scout)

