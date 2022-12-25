It's Christmas today (Dec 25) and celebrities are sharing glimpses from their celebrations on social media. Having said that, the latest to join the bandwagon is Anushka Sharma who took to Instagram and dropped slew of clicks from her X-Mas celebrations. Sharma in the photos look the happiest while chilling with Santa Claus. Christmas 2022: From Karisma Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha to Preity Zinta, Bollywood Celebs Extend Festive Wishes to Fans (View Posts).

Anushka Sharma Celebrates Christmas:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)