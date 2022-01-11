Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's daughter, Vamika turned one year old today (January 11). While the internet has been celebrating the tot's birthday by pouring love on her, momma dearest Anushka took to social media and shared an unseen click of Vamika. In the photo, we see the child in a playful mood, however, her face is not visible.

Anushka Sharma:

Anushka Sharma Instagram

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)