The dance number “Param Sundari” picturised on Kriti Sanon is from the film Mimi. The song had turned out to be a huge hit among the audience. “Param Sundari” is composed by the legendary AR Rahman and sung by Shreya Ghoshal. The former has shared the good news on social media that the track has made it to the Global Billboard Charts! And he has congratulated the entire team for the same by saying, “Congrats to the whole team ..this is exciting!”

“Param Sundari” Makes It To Global Billboard Charts

